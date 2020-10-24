MOIR, David John:
On October 23, 2020, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, surrounded by his family and loved ones; aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Florence for 44 years. Much loved Dad of Decima, Ondray, Lorina, Janet (dec), David, Danielle, and their partners. Loved Grandad of his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved brother, Uncle, cousin, and sadly missed by all his extended family.
"The undisputed Champion of morals and integrity, and King of Hawaiian Shirts"
In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online or left at the Service. Feel free to wear a Hawaiian shirt and celebrate David's life in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 24, 2020