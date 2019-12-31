MILLER, David John:
Of Kapiti. On Friday, 27th December 2019, peacefully, aged 75 years. Loved father of Megan, Adrienne, Andrew, Alexander, and the late Ben, and grandfather of Maya and Benji. Friend and previous husband of Moyra. Loved brother of Lois and family (Australia). Past President of Kapiti Rotary Club. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 11.00am on Friday, 3rd January 2020, to be followed by interment at Waikanae Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart Foundation, PO Box 5357, Lambton Quay, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated. Messages for David's family may be sent c/- Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
