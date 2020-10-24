McKEE, David Nicholas:

To all who wish to say goodbye, there will be a gathering held at 402 Tora Farm Settlement Road on the 21st of November to celebrate and remember the life of David Nicholas McKee. All are welcome to come along to reflect on their time and memories spent with David. This will held at his place on the coast, guests may turn up from 11.00am onwards, and the event will run until 4.00pm. There will be parking available. Refreshments and light lunch will be provided for those in attendance. Note this is a dry event and will not involve any alcohol provided by us. Please share this information with anyone who would like to attend. If you have any questions don't hesitate to call me, his son Brett McKee on 0274185161.



