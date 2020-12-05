McGIBBON,

David Henry (Dave):

Isla, Vicki and Bruce, Michael, Sharon and Michael, and families, wish to sincerely thank relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls and tributes following their recent loss of David. A special thanks to Dr Nathan, Dr Simmers, Greytown Lions Club Members, the Order of St John Ambulance Service personnel, and the wonderful staff at Carter Court for their care and support to both Isla and David; to Rev Robin List for the lovely service, to those who paid tribute to Dave in various ways, and to all who travelled from near and far to be with us at this time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation.



