McGIBBON,
David Henry (Dave):
Of Greytown. On 21st November 2020 peacefully surrounded by his family. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Isla (married for nearly 59 years). Loved father and father-in-law of Vicki and Bruce, Lesley (deceased) and Michael, Sharon and Michael. Loved Grandad of Stanley and Rohays; Sam and Hannah; Alexander and Katerina and a loved great-grandad of Matilda. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Kathleen and special uncle of Simon and Deborah, Craig and Ryoko, Kara and Ollie; Anna and Christophe. A loved brother-in-law, uncle, teacher and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donations to St Andrew's Union Church, Greytown would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for David will be held in St Andrew's Union Church Main Street, Greytown on Wednesday 25th November 2020 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation. The service will be livestreamed via www.spaceshipstreaming.com/ davemcgibbon Messages to the McGibbon family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2020