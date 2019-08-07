MATHEWS, David Jesse:
Passed away on 6 August 2019, unexpectedly after a short stay in Hospital, 15 days prior to his 85th birthday. He was surrounded by the love of his family near and far. Much loved husband of the late Barbara. He leaves his wisdom and sense of humour to his three daughters and sons-in-law: Christine, Liz & Mark, Michelle & Bruce, and his seven grandchildren and partners: Carlin, Clinton & Ngahuia; Luke & Sarah, Josh; Vicky & Stephen, Lauren & Ricky, Mathew & Brittany, also 9 great-grandchildren: Xavier & Atareta; Harper & Hunter; Sevana, Skyelah & Shaykahn; Ollie & Lara; plus a little one brewing! A celebration of Dave's life will be held at the Croft Centennial Chapel,
2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Friday, 9 August 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private interment. There will also be a celebration of Dave's life in Levin at the Recreational Centre, Summerset by the Ranges, Liverpool Street, Levin, on Saturday, 10 August 2019. 'Happy hour' will start at 3.30pm.
Now holding hands with
Mum once again.
