Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David MATHEWS. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away on 6 August 2019, unexpectedly after a short stay in Hospital, 15 days prior to his 85th birthday. He was surrounded by the love of his family near and far. Much loved husband of the late Barbara. He leaves his wisdom and sense of humour to his three daughters and sons-in-law: Christine, Liz & Mark, Michelle & Bruce, and his seven grandchildren and partners: Carlin, Clinton & Ngahuia; Luke & Sarah, Josh; Vicky & Stephen, Lauren & Ricky, Mathew & Brittany, also 9 great-grandchildren: Xavier & Atareta; Harper & Hunter; Sevana, Skyelah & Shaykahn; Ollie & Lara; plus a little one brewing! A celebration of Dave's life will be held at the Croft Centennial Chapel,

2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Friday, 9 August 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private interment. There will also be a celebration of Dave's life in Levin at the Recreational Centre, Summerset by the Ranges, Liverpool Street, Levin, on Saturday, 10 August 2019. 'Happy hour' will start at 3.30pm.

Now holding hands with

Mum once again.







MATHEWS, David Jesse:Passed away on 6 August 2019, unexpectedly after a short stay in Hospital, 15 days prior to his 85th birthday. He was surrounded by the love of his family near and far. Much loved husband of the late Barbara. He leaves his wisdom and sense of humour to his three daughters and sons-in-law: Christine, Liz & Mark, Michelle & Bruce, and his seven grandchildren and partners: Carlin, Clinton & Ngahuia; Luke & Sarah, Josh; Vicky & Stephen, Lauren & Ricky, Mathew & Brittany, also 9 great-grandchildren: Xavier & Atareta; Harper & Hunter; Sevana, Skyelah & Shaykahn; Ollie & Lara; plus a little one brewing! A celebration of Dave's life will be held at the Croft Centennial Chapel,2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Friday, 9 August 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private interment. There will also be a celebration of Dave's life in Levin at the Recreational Centre, Summerset by the Ranges, Liverpool Street, Levin, on Saturday, 10 August 2019. 'Happy hour' will start at 3.30pm.Now holding hands withMum once again. Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers