LARSEN, David Max:
Suddenly, on 19 October 2020 in Lower Hutt, aged 29 years. David was the much loved son of Ray and Robyn, brother and brother-in-law of Robert & Caitlin, and Grant & Nicole, and uncle of Harriette, Sage, Paddy and Chloe, and the best dad to Stan. Loved nephew, cousin and friend to all that knew him.
"Gone too soon"
A celebration of David's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 24 October at 1.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Larsen family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020