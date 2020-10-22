David LARSEN

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you and the family at this sad time."
    - Robyn Smith
  • "Condolences and Prayers to the Family. Love from the..."
  • "This guy could do everything. Always there to help, never..."
    - Matthew Pratt
  • "Robin you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Cornwall Manor
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

LARSEN, David Max:
Suddenly, on 19 October 2020 in Lower Hutt, aged 29 years. David was the much loved son of Ray and Robyn, brother and brother-in-law of Robert & Caitlin, and Grant & Nicole, and uncle of Harriette, Sage, Paddy and Chloe, and the best dad to Stan. Loved nephew, cousin and friend to all that knew him.
"Gone too soon"
A celebration of David's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Saturday 24 October at 1.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Larsen family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.