LAFRENTZ, David William:
Went too soon on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, aged 35 years. Dearly beloved son of Harvey and Tina, and Henry Prisk. A loved brother of Don. Much loved father of Paige and Montana and cherished Grandad of Paisley; loved grandson of Val and Dave Browning. Messages to the Lafrentz family c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, Blenheim, This Day (Monday) at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
You will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 3, 2020