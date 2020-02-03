David LAFRENTZ

Guest Book
  • "So very sad to hear this news. David was always full of..."
  • "Sad to see you go dave you be missed by everyone i will..."
    - Tash and Dean KNOFFLOCK
  • "Sad to see you go Dave you had such a long life ahead of..."
    - Dave Martin
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
View Map
Death Notice

LAFRENTZ, David William:
Went too soon on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, aged 35 years. Dearly beloved son of Harvey and Tina, and Henry Prisk. A loved brother of Don. Much loved father of Paige and Montana and cherished Grandad of Paisley; loved grandson of Val and Dave Browning. Messages to the Lafrentz family c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, Blenheim, This Day (Monday) at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
You will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 3, 2020
