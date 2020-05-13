KLEIST, David Arthur:
Died peacefully at home in his sleep on Thursday 7th May 2020. David was a much loved son of the late Maisie and Morrie Kleist. Beloved brother of Suzanne, Judith and Marian and dear Uncle & Great-Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A loved friend to many. Due to the restriction on funerals at level 2 of only 10 people, only David's family will be present at his funeral on Friday 15 May 2020 at 11am. You are welcome to be part of David's funeral via Live Stream. Please go to www.tributes.co.nz to leave a message for David and to access the live streaming invite.
Published in Dominion Post on May 13, 2020