KERR, David Hughie:
Formerly of Petone. On 16 November 2019 peacefully in the presence of his family. In his 76th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Travis (dec) and Cheree, Katrina and Jason McClelland, Sheldon and Lisa. Adored Pop of Cassandra, Robert, Amelia; Oscar, Edith; Jacob and Elouise and great-Grandad of Finlay and Mason. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Frank and Carole, Jackie and Barry Chatfield, Jill and Craig Hall. Loved cousin of Graeme and Jan Phillips. Loved uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to St David's Church would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for David will be held in St David's Presbyterian Church, cnr High Street South and Victoria St, Carterton, on Monday 25 November 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Riverside Park Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the Kerr family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23, 2019