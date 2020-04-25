David HUTCHISON

Passed away on 19th April 2020, aged 73 years. Loved husband of Pat, father of Stephen, Deborah and Naomi, grandfather to Maia, Rohan and Hadwin. Long serving engineer for Downers, member of Tawa Baptist, an extraordinary man who made a real difference to so many. A celebration of David's lifewill be held at a later stage. Messages for David's family may be left in his online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington, 6037.

Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020
