GRENFELL, David Lander:
Aged 84 years. Died peacefully on January 26, 2020 in Upper Hutt. Devoted and loving husband of the late Wilma. Cherished father and father-in-law of Deborah & Mike, Marty & Clare, Joanne & Darren, Simon & Michelle. Loved Grandfather of Laura, Jessica, Courtney, Lucy, Matthew, Georgia, Keegan, Jayden, Finn, Charli and Andrew. Great-Grandfather of Millie, Mac and Theo. Loved older brother of Christine and the late Wyn and Hilary. Fondly remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews. A service for David will be held in Kingswood, cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, (TOMORROW) Thursday 30 January at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 29, 2020