GREGG,
David Brian Wentworth:
Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday 15 October 2019, after a courageous battle, aged 82 years. Adored husband of Lindy. Twin brother of Jonathan. Much loved father of Anthony, Philip, Nicholas, Hamish, and of all their families. David's funeral service will be held at Woodhill, 167 Grange Road, Otumoetai, Tauranga, on Monday 11 November at 1.30pm. No Flowers please. Communication to the Gregg Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 6, 2019