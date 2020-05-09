Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David FYFE. View Sign Death Notice



David James Kirkwood:

In loving memory of Kirk, who died as a result of diabetic hypoglycaemia, on Sunday, 3 May 2020, aged 36. Beloved son of James Fyfe and Karen Erenstrom, much adored brother of Nicholas and Annika, and uncle of baby Dahlia. Grandson of Margaret and the late David Fyfe, Athol and the late Betty Erenstrom. Cousin of Davie, Amber, Tom, Dougal (dec), Harriet, Maddy, George, Wilbur, Harry, Margie, Jack, Harry, Charlotte and Sophie. The family would like to acknowledge the care and respect accorded to Kirk, and the consideration given to the family, by the staff of the ambulance service, Hutt Hospital ICU, organ transplant team, police, coroner, pathologist and Gee & Hickton Funeral Directors. Kirk was farewelled by a small group of family and friends on Thursday 7 May.







Published in Dominion Post on May 9, 2020

