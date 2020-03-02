David FULLER

  • "To Dear Ros and Family, So sorry to hear of the passing of..."
    - Kathy Walker
Grahams Funeral Services
West Street
Waikato, Auckland
2121
92368919
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Grahams Funeral Services
West Street
Waikato, Auckland 2121
FULLER, David John:
Peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on 1st March 2020, aged 83. Beloved husband of Rosalind (Ros) for 60 years. Loved Dad of Alasdair and Julia, Malcolm and Dianne, Joanna (Jo) and Peter, David, James (Jim) and Rebecca. Dear Poppa to his 10 grandchildren. A celebration of David's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West St, Tuakau, on Friday 6th March at 11.00am. In memory of David and in lieu of flowers, donations toSt John Ambulance Fund Pukekohe, PO Box 703, Pukekohe, would be appreciated.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2020
