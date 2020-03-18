FORSYTHE, David Michael:
Passed away peacefully at Selwyn Sprott Village on Sunday 15th March 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Julene. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Judy, Greg and Jacqui, Peter and Nicola. Loved grandfather of Dominic, Bethany, Mia, Devlin, Georgiana, Caleb, Georgia, Rory and Addison. Loved and missed by all his family and friends. Messages to the family may be left in David's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. David's funeral service will be held at The Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, on Thursday, March 19th, commencing at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 18, 2020