FITZGERALD, David Gerald:
16.02.1933 - 27.06.2019
On Thursday 27 June 2019 passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Adored husband of the late Margaret (2008); much loved Dad and Father-in-law of Allan, Paul and Suzanne, Kate and Paul; beloved Geeps of Jessie and Rosie. Deeply loved, a true gentleman and friend, an early feminist, a long-time intrepid tramper, a scholar of history, a fountain of knowledge and master quizzer, with a wonderful wit and sense of humour - always with a sparkle in his eye. Messages to PO Box 234, Okahune 4066. In accordance with Dave's wishes a private cremation will take place. We invite friends and family to a memorial gathering to be held at the Shona Macfarlane Retirement Village Community Lounge (66 Mabey Road, Lower Hutt) on Wednesday 3 July 2019 at 10.30am.
R.I.P.
Published in Dominion Post on July 1, 2019