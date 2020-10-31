David EYRES

Service Information
Death Notice

EYRES, David John:
On October 29th 2020, peacefully with family by his side. Aged 84 years. Devoted husband of the late Alice for 55 years. Loved father and father-in-law of John & Paula, Katherine and Philip. Proud granddad to Benjamin, Gabrielle, Sebastian, Mackenzie, Scarlett & Archie. Special thanks to the staff of Charles Fleming for their outstanding care and kindness. David will be remembered for his generosity and gentle nature. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at 1.00pm on Friday 6 November 2020 at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 31, 2020
