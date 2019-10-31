ELLER, David Max:

Of Paraparaumu. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 29 October 2019, aged 88 years. Devoted husband of his ever loving Pat for 62 years. Loved brother of Gerard, Paul (dec), and John (dec). Deeply loved and respected father and father-in-law of Gerard (Ged) & Mary, Chrissy & Alan Frost, Frances Eller & Bob de Groot, Annemarie (AM) & Rob Janssen, and Liz. Loving Grandad of Brendan (BJ), Patrick (Paddy), and Matthew & Holly; Ange & Brendon Morris, Michael & Jacqueline, David & Sarah, and Alana (Judy) & Ash; Caitlyn; Bianca and Saskia; Liam and Finn, and great-Grandad of Mikayla, Grayson, and Ella.

He will be so missed but forever with us in our hearts.

Special thanks to the caring staff at Metlifecare Coastal Villas, Wellington Free Ambulance and the staff of Ward 6 East Wellington Hospital. All messages to the Eller family, C/- 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Home of Compassion. A Requiem Mass for David will be held in St Patrick's Hall, Presentation Way, Paraparaumu, on Monday, 4 November 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial in the Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu.

