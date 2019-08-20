DUNKIN,
David Owen (Owen):
Peacefully while holding Ann's hand at Lansdowne Court, Masterton, on 18th August 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann. Loved father & father-in-law of Ros & Doug Leveridge, Tracy Dunkin & Dean Archer (Dannevirke), and loved Granddad of Julie, & Jeremy; Tony & Shelby, Zane & Georgia, and of his great-grandchildren Cyprus, & Hunter. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Brian & Floss Dunkin, Ron & Dorothy Terry, Ray & the late Janet Terry, Eileen & the late Roy Martin, Albert & Jocelyn Terry, Alma & Allan Cross (deceased), Betty (deceased) & Lloyd Williams, Margaret Lawrence & Darryl Pyott, and loved uncle Dunk of all his nieces and nephews. Special thanks for all the medical and nursing care given to Owen. Messages to the family may be sent C/- PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Owen's life in The Village Chapel 4 - 6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, on Thursday 22nd August at 1.30pm.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 20, 2019