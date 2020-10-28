DINGLE, David:
Passed away suddenly on Sunday 25 October 2020. Loved and missed by Jill his partner, son Ben, and step-daughter Stephanie and son-in-law James. Formerly from Chester, England and remembered by his family there. A man with a passion for the garden and nature. He was loving our new home and he was building our dream garden. He had a love of creatures big and small and supported them when he could. A man who would give to those who needed it and would ask for nothing in return. True to David's wishes he will be cremated and there will be a private family memorial only. His wishes also included no flowers but donations to NZ Forest and Birds. This can be done by contacting I.C. Mark Ltd, 547 Queen Street, Levin 5510. www.icmark.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 28, 2020