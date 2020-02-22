DAVIS, David Te Hawato:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 21 February 2020. Aged 76. Loved partner of Neil Colyer. Loved father and father-in-law of Nikki & David Roberts, and Nathan & Julie Davis. Much loved Poppa of Fox, Max, Rueben, Ezra & Zack. Great friend of former wife Lorraine. Loved brother to Kara, Ngarui and KB. A service to celebrate Dave's life will be held on Monday 24 February 2020, at 1.00pm at the Chartwell Co-operating Church, Comries Road, Hamilton. Special thanks to the staff at Waikato Hospital & Waikato Hospice for their kind and loving care. All communications to the Davis family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 22, 2020