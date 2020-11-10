CROSBIE, David Ernest:
Of Tawa. Peacefully at home on Sunday 8 November 2020. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Gladys. Loved father and father-in-law of Bruce & Nicola, Trevor, Malcolm, and Geoff (dec) & Julie. Special grandad of Jordan & Danny, Riley, and Brad. Loved great-grandad of Serena and Sydney. Loved brother-in-law and friend of Ray. Sincere thanks to the team at Mary Potter Hospice and District Nurses for their amazing care of David. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at the Tawa Baptist Church, Main Road, Tawa, on Friday 13 November 2020, at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020