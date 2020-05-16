COMPARINI,
David Alpinolo (Dave):
It is with great sadness that I must inform you all that my wonderful Father Dave Comparini, died peacefully in the early hours of the morning Thursday 7th May 2020. I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you once again for the love and support you have all given Dad & I, the advice that has been shared and the words of encouragement. I was at his bedside until the end and find comfort to know he is now free of pain and suffering, joining many he loves in heaven. All communications to Tony can be sent C/-PO Box 30-067 Lower Hutt 5040 or left on Dave's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz. Due to the restrictions of the Covid 19 pandemic Tony has issued a personal invitation to those able to personally attend Dave's Service. For those requiring a link to the livestream please contact Croft Funeral Home on (04)569-7072 or [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on May 16, 2020