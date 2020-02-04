COMMIN, David Eric:
620747 NZ Army 1942 NZ9817 Able Seaman RNZN J Force 1944-1946. On January 31, 2020, peacefully at Wairarapa Village, Masterton aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the Late Pamela. Much loved father and father-in-law of the late Michael, Jenny & Rob Tosswill, Debbie & Peter Coom. Dearest Grandad of Richard, Caroline, & Michael; Andrew & Simon. Great Grandad of Isabella, Sam, Sophia, Johnny & Ava; Emily, Sophie & Cooper. According to David's wishes a private celebration of his life, has been held.
Wairarapa Funeral Services
www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz
FDANZ, Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 4, 2020