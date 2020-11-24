CHILD, David Edwin (Dave):
On November 20, 2020 peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt; aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Francie for 68 years. Much loved Dad of Allan, Diane & Dave (dec), Lynette (dec), Kathy & Robbie. Cherished Grandpop of Grant & Jess, Michael, Craig & Pip, Blair & Chelsea, and great-Grandpop of Bodhi, Eloise, Imogen and Fleur.
Gentle, kind, witty,
loving family man.
A true friend to many.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or made online. Special thanks to Dr Mike Sim and the team at Te Omanga Hospice. A celebration of Dave's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to "the Child family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 24, 2020