BROWN, David Peter:
On 25 December 2019 at Malvina Major Rest Home, aged 74 years. Husband of Annette. Father of Karl and Adrian. Stepfather of Jennifer. Grandfather of Katie, Joshua and Caleb. Brother of Colin in the United Kingdom. Special thanks to all of those who cared for David in Malvina Major. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance (www.wfa.org.nz). A memorial service for David will be held in Lychgate Johnsonville, 7 Johnsonville Rd, Wellington, on Wednesday, 5 February 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 1, 2020