BRIDGEMAN,
David Orlando:
Peacefully at Bupa Stokeswood Care Home, Stokes Valley, on Wednesday, 29 January 2020, surrounded by his loving partner and family. Loved partner of Meryn and father of Ross, Christine, Keith, Kathrine, Garry, Soraya, Leigh, Keith and step-children Diane, Richard, Brenda, Steve, Carol, Christina and Allan. Grandfather of Janine, Joanne, Luke, Pamela, Jack, Krista, Candace, Darren, Dallas, Mathew, Jeremy, Roseangila, Sarah and James. Great-grandfather to Dean, Carter, Archer, Naomi, Hamish and Chelsea. Many thanks to the staff at Stokeswood for their outstanding love and care of David over the past six months, your help made his journey a little easier. Messages to the 'Bridgeman Family' may be left in David's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of David will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Monday, 3 February, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020