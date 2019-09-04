BLACK, David Leslie:
Peacefully at Aroha Rest Home, on 29 August 2019, aged 80 years. Loved son of the late Kathleen Black (nee Denny) and Walter Leslie (Les) Black. Much loved brother of Robert, Heather, Sue, Jacqueline, Kathleen and Jason. Uncle of James, Morgan, Adam, and Joshua, and great-uncle of Tristan, Bella, Dane and Lewis. A service will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Friday 6 September at 2.00pm. All messages to "the Black family" PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019