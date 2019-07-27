Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David BELZ. View Sign Service Information Ninness Funeral Home 17 Kenepuru Drive Porirua City , Wellington 042374174 Death Notice



David Thomas George:

Died peacefully and unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the family home in Linden, aged 80 years. Spending his final years in dedicated and loving care of his ailing wife Dorothy, also leaving his children Andrew and wife Carolanne, Margaret, Anthony and wife Joan, and grandson Leonardo, brother Robin, sisters Gabrielle and Dianne. He was preceded in death by his daughter Christine Belz-Ietri and her husband Fred. Born on Christmas day 1938 in Papatoetoe, David was a serious scholar of life with many passions, Civil Engineer and Auditor for NZ Railways, member of Jaycees, the Shakespearian Society, student of Languages and Religious Studies, Bowls Umpire and advocate of Turin Shroud authenticity. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Pathways would be appreciated and may be left at the Mass. A Requiem Mass to celebrate David's life will be held in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, corner Main and Lyndhurst Roads, Tawa, on Tuesday, July 30 at 11.00am, thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in the same Church on Monday, July 29 at 7.30pm.







