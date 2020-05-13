BARKER,
David Peter Humphrys
(Peter):
On May 8, 2020 at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village, Avalon, Lower Hutt, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of Rita. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Carol, Colleen (dec), Diane and Steve, Michael (dec), Catherine and Chrissie, and Stephen and Kathy. Adored grandfather of Zach and Maddie, Ellen, Hannah, Sophie, Michaela and Aaron, Hilary, and Lorcan. A private Requiem Mass will be held followed by interment at Taita Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Columbans Mission Society https://www.columban.org.au/donations. Tributes may be left at www.tributes.co.nz. All messages to the "Barker family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
"Animo et fide"
With courage and faith.
Published in Dominion Post on May 13, 2020