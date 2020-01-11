BALE, David William:
Died suddenly Wednesday, January 8, 2020, aged 72. Dearly loved son of Ida and Bill Bale (dec). Beloved husband of Marilyn. Treasured father of Matthew and Antonia. Loved father-in-law of Kerry. Adored Poppa of Salve and Luisa. A service to celebrate David's life will be held in The Pines on Thursday January 16, 2020, at 1.00pm followed by private burial at Makara Cemetery. Messages to the 'Bale Family' can be sent to 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020