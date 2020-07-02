ARCHEY,
David Gerald (Gerry):
Of Levin
31.5.1930 - 29.6.2020
Sadly, passed away after a long illness. Loved husband and great friend of the late Beverly, loved and primo father of Russell, and adored Grandad of Hannah. Loved brother of John (dec), Mary (Dec), Margaret and Georgie.
"Great friend to many"
Many thanks to the wonderful, caring staff of Levin Home for War Veterans for the support and care you gave Gerry. A service to celebrate Gerry's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street East, Levin, on Friday 3 July 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at The Avenue Lawn Cemetery.
"Rest in peace, Dad"
Published in Dominion Post on July 2, 2020