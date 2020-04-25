ALLAN, David Selbie:
Of Plimmerton. Passed away on 22 April 2020, in Wellington Hospital. Darling beloved husband of 49 years to Diane. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law to Duncan and Corinne, Bridgette and Paul, Sam and Shelly. Adored brother of his loving sister April (Wanganui). Dearest granda of Brooke, Jessica, Jayden, Saba, Kahn, Kali, Addison, and Christian. A private cremation will be held. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020