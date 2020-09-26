SMALL, Darryl Stewart:

Glennis, Kim and Alana sincerely thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy at the sad loss of Darryl, a much loved husband, father and friend. The kind messages, visits, flowers, baking and phone calls were very much appreciated. Very special thanks to Annita and Sam for their love and support during Darryl's illness. Also thank you to Arohanui Hospice and the MidCentral Health District Nurses for their care and attention. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate Darryl's life. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our appreciation.



