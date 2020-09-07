SMALL, Darryl Stewart:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, 1 September 2020, aged 69 years. Much loved husband of Glennis, loving and proud Dad of Kim and fiancée James, and Alana and partner Wayne. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter & Jenny, Russell & Elizabeth, Susan & Steven, Annita and the late Colin Anderson, and the late John Anderson. Son of the late Mavis and George Small, and son-in-law of the late Jean and Stan Anderson. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. Treasured friend to many, especially the South African Connection and the Levin "Gang". All messages to the Small family, C/o 547 Queen St East, Levin. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be made through www.arohanuihospice.org.nz In accordance with Darryl's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 7, 2020