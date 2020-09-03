

MONK, Darryl Geoffrey:

Lost his battle with cancer Saturday August 29, 2020 at Mary Potter Hospice. Peacefully and quietly with Sandra by his side.



He drove off into the sunrise.

Husband and life partner of Sandra, son of Geoff and Pat, big brother of Karen and Michele, son-in-law of Trish, brother-in-law of Dene, Godfather of Paul, friend & confidant of many in the Car Scene in NZ and around the world and colleagues in the Telecom industry. Because of COVID restrictions Darryl is being cremated now. We will have a proper gathering when level 1 enables us to all get together. In lieu of flowers please support Mary Potter.



