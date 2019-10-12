MINERS, Darryl William:
Of Feilding. On October 10, 2019 peacefully at Arohanui Hospice, aged 53 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Karen, loved and devoted son of Ruth and the late Bill (Paraparaumu), loved brother of the late Mark, Glen and the late Helen (Melbourne). Loved Dad of Maryanne, Floyd, and Billy (all of Waikanae), and a much loved uncle. A service for Darryl will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donation to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Miners Family, C/o 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019