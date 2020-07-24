ALGIE, Darryl Alan:
Of Te Awa Awa at Ihuraua, suddenly on 22nd July 2020, aged 69. Dearly loved husband of Christine. Cherished father of Jonathan, Andrew (dec), Sam, and Charlotte. Adored Opa of Mali, Piet, Seth and Jake. Brother and brother-in-law of Cheryl Smith, Bromwyn & Tony Foreman, Cam & Byron Algie, Frances & Andy Scott, Stephen & Jo Bezar, Angie & Bede Roe. Uncle to his many loved nieces & nephews and their children.
Fly with the eagles – R.I.P.
A celebration of Darryl's life will be held in The Village Chapel, 4-6 High Street, Kuripuni, Masterton, at 11.00am on Wednesday 29th July, followed by a service at the Alfredton Church and burial at Alfredton Cemetery.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on July 24, 2020