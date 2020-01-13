SOUTHON, Darren John Maui:

Aged 48 years

Joshua Maui:

Aged 11 years

Our darling boys tragically taken by the sea at Mataikona on 10th January 2020. Dearly loved husband and treasured son of Lisa. Adored Daddy and little brother of Jorja. Much loved son, son-in-law and grandson of Tanei & Liz (deceased), John & Judy-Anne. Beloved brother & brother-in-law of Alex & Rory, Joseph & Anna, Brigitte & Brent, and Nick. Superstar uncle and adored cousin of Liam, & Jack; Olivia, James, & Izzy; Jonty, & Lucy.

"Beautiful has nothing to do with looks,

it is everything to do with how you are as a person

and how you make others feel about themselves".

Messages for Darren & Joshua's family may be sent C/- PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842. Friends are invited to attend a commemoration of Darren & Joshua in The Wairarapa College Hall, Pownall Street, Masterton, on Thursday 16th January at 1.00pm.

Gary Pickering Funerals

NZIFH Masterton

