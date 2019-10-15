STERN,
Daphne Mae (nee Cohr):
Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Wednesday 4th September 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen Stern. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Peter and Kirstin Stern, & Beverley & Stewart Murray. Grandmother of Katherine & Sam, Andrew & Ashleigh, and Stephen & Rachel. A Service for Daphne will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 18th October 2019 at 1.00pm. All messages to the Murray Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 15, 2019