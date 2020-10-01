ROBERTS,
Daphne Clarissa:
Passed away 29 September 2020, at Te Whanau Rest Home, Levin. Much loved wife of the late Norman Roberts, mother, mother-in-law to Keith, Susan, David and their partners, and Carolyn, grandmother to 8, great-grandmother to 11.
Will be missed by all.
A service to celebrate Daphne's life will be held at St Marks, 330 Rosetta Rd, Raumati Beach, Paraparaumu, 2.00pm, Friday 2nd October. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Blind Low Vision New Zealand, or Wellington Free Ambulance.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 1, 2020