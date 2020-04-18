McLAY, Daphne Olive:
At Bruce McLaren Retirement Village, Howick on 15 April, 2020. Previously of Raumati Beach, Kapiti Coast. In her 84th year. Much loved wife of 61 years of Alan. Mother and mother-in-law of Sheryl, Duncan and Lynn; Graeme and Julie (UK), Fiona and Eric. Cherished Nana McLay of Lisa, Sarah, Kerry; Daniel, Eleanor; Caitlin (deceased) and Alex. Great-Grandmother of Tia, Isabelle, Grace, Mila, Samuel, Lacey and Lottie.
At peace.
Memorial details to follow in time. Our thanks to the staff at Bruce McLaren for their care of Daphne (and Alan) over the last few weeks. Messages to Alan McLay, c/- PO Box 5310, Mount Maunganui or to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 18, 2020