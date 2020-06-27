SUTTON,
Daphne-Mary (Daphne):
Died unexpectedly, but peacefully, in her sleep on 1 April 2020, aged 72. Much-loved mother of Eliza, Charlotte & Christopher, grandmother of Duncan, sister & best friend of Melvena, and in the cherished thoughts and memories of husband George and brother Brendon. Loved sister-in-law of John, aunt to Katherine, Richard, Stephen and Emma, and mother-in-law of Craig. Messages for Daphne and family may be left in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz A memorial service for Daphne will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Wellington, on Wednesday 1 July 2020 at 2.00pm. For any more information please contact [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2020