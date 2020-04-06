SUTTON,
Daphne-Mary (Daphne):
Died unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep on April 1st 2020, aged 72. Much-loved mother of Eliza, Charlotte & Christopher, grandmother of Duncan, sister & best friend of Melvena, and in the cherished thoughts and memories of husband George and brother Brendon. Loved sister-in-law of John, aunt to Katherine, Richard, Stephen and Emma and mother-in-law of Craig. Daphne will be cremated and there will follow a formal farewell at a later date to be confirmed due to current circumstances. For any more information please contact [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2020