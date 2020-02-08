Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Daniel Ian (Dan/Danny):

Rtd Sgt NZ Police.

On February 5, 2020 at Wellington Hospital - ICU. Dan chose his moment and passed peacefully away, to begin a new journey. Beloved husband/mentor/soulmate and whole being of Liz for almost 45 years. Much loved and cherished father of Natalie (Boo), Jen (Badge), Sam (Boy) and father-in-law of Karaitiana. Beloved Pop Pop of Thomas and Joseph, and treasured new Grandad of Poppy Mae. Loved son of the late Barry & Agnes. Adored brother of Robyn & Peter Tomkins and their family, the late Malcolm, Diane & Stu Dever. Wonderful, caring, loving son-in-law of the late Don & Eileen Smith, and special brother-in-law of the late Murray Smith.

We will miss him beyond measure but know there is a party happening in heaven with those that have gone before!

Huge thanks to Ambulance, Fire Brigade, Lower Hutt ICU and the fantastic team at Wellington ICU who all tried so hard. Messages and tributes can be placed in Dan's tribute book at







www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, would be appreciated or can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Dan's life will be held at the Silverstream Retreat, cnr Eastern Hutt Road & Reynolds Bach Drive, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 8, 2020

