Guest Book
  • "My Deepest Condolences Petronella and family thinking of..."
    - D McConnochie
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Service
Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020
9:30 a.m.
Silverstream Retreat
3 Reynolds Bach Drive
Silverstream
Death Notice

LAZET, Daniel:
Wing Commander D. Lazet, Service Number M997590, Air Warfare Officer RNZAF. Surrounded by his loved ones at home on 10 September 2020; aged 51 years. Adored son of Petronella and the late Henk; much loved brother of Jeannette; partner of Kathryn and the late Rochelle; much loved and admired nephew, uncle and cousin of many. Special thanks to Dr Sue Marshall, RNZAF and Te Omanga Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulanc (PO Box 601, Thorndon 6140) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Daniel will be held in the Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Bach Drive, Silverstream, on Saturday 19 September, at 9.30am, and thereafter private cremation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, live streaming will be available, please contact the funeral home for details. All messages to "The Lazet Family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.

Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020
