SEVELJ, Danica:
On 25 May 2020, one day after her 90th birthday, our beloved Danica took her last breath with her cherished family beside her. Dearly loved wife of Mate (deceased). Treasured mother of Marica & Lynsey, Diana & Miro, and Valentina & Steve. Adored 'Baba' of Zofia, Damian, Mira & Nathan, Matthew, Valentin & Eleanor, Mario, Amelia & Jonathan, Jerome, Stefan, Olivia, Elena, and Niko - and proud 'Pra-Baba' of Izabella, Obi, Archie, Lucija, Rocco, Kyla, and Leo. Danica's love for her family was immense and she will be sorely missed. Heartfelt thanks to the exceptional staff at Rita Angus Retirement Village, Kilbirnie. Your good grace and compassionate care of our precious mother are so appreciated. Messages to 'the Sevelj family' may be left in Danica's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. Danica's funeral will be on Saturday 30 May, and the Rosary on Friday evening. Attendance at both will be restricted to 100 due to the COVID-19 regulations. Refreshments will not be available. If you wish to attend the funeral or the Rosary, please contact Elena on 022 685 7929 for further details.
Pocivaj u miru.
Published in Dominion Post on May 28, 2020