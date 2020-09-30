WALKER, Damien:

38 years ago you left us to become our guardian angel. A day never goes past without you being in our thoughts and we know you are with us every hour. You have new nieces and nephews who are understanding that you are their uncle and a brother to their father and mother and as you know visit you often leaving you gifts. Continue to RIP, you will never be forgotten

Love - Mum, Dad, Michael, Shalina, Elizabeth, Daniel, Coutnee, Jamie, Sitara, Tigerlily, Sukilee, Leo, Sakora, Alice and Taylor xoxoxo





