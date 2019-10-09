KOTSAPA, Damian James:
On October 4, 2019, unexpectedly at Ohakune. Aged 46 years. Loved partner of Miriam. Devoted dad of Phoenix, Lolla-bella and Ezra. Dearly loved son of Costa & Annette. Loved brother of Micha, Alicia and Iouanis.
'A man of the land'.
"A candle that burnt twice as brightly, that only lasted
half the time".
A service to celebrate Damian's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 9, 2019